A father's fight to give his little girl a chance at life

“My fear is that my baby's going to go up to heaven…”

Patrick Lawson reached out to 12 On Your Side to keep doctors from pulling life support from his daughter. Now, he’s taking the battle from the hospital to the courthouse.

Lawson first reached out to NBC12 Wednesday night in an effort to save his little girl. Thursday, he filed an emergency injunction to buy the two-year-old some more time.

For the last week, Mirranda Grace has been on life support at VCU Medical Center. What landed her there many surprise you. Her father says she choked on a popcorn kernel. He did CPR until help arrived, but since then she's been on life support and her pupils are unresponsive.

“They're taking great care of my daughter here, I just want them to keep taking care of her,” said Lawson.

But Lawson wants to give his daughter a chance to heal.

“Everything I read says that's not the end. When I walk into the room and talk to her, her blood pressure goes up, until I come over and tell her, everything's okay that daddy's just trying to keep her safe,” Lawson said.

Thursday morning, he filed an emergency injunction to keep doctors from performing a test to determine if she's brain dead.

“All I'm asking for is for time for my baby to heal,” said Lawson.

When asked about the hospitals procedures in cases like these, a spokeswoman issued the following statement:

"VCU Health is governed by federal and state laws. We understand this is a very difficult time for the family and in consideration of them, we do not feel it would be appropriate for us to comment further."

But Lawson just wants to have a voice in his daughter’s future.

“The court, the doctors, the parents should decide it, but it should not just be a doctor that decides it," Mirranda's father said.

A judge has granted the emergency injunction.

That judge is now scheduled to hear the case Friday at noon, but Lawson says he hasn't been able to get an appointment with an attorney until Monday.

