Two Toledo cleaning ladies find, help 13-yr-old allegedly held captive for over a year

The 911 called that led to the arrest of a father and son accused of holding a 13-year-old girl captive for more than a year at their Toledo home has been released.

A shocking story out of north Toledo. A 13-year-old girl escapes her alleged captures and is found walking outside the Port Authority building.

It's a night on the job cleaning ladies Karen Loudermill and Cindy Hummer will never forget.

The two were making their rounds for Holland Building Services at the building when they spotted a young girl. They say she was a mess, especially her hair.

"It was all nappy. You could tell she hadn't had a bath in a while. She had a long sleeve shirt and skirt was torn and wrinkled and she had no shoes on and had little flip flops," said Hummer.

She says she then realized that she was a runaway.

The young girl told the women she had been held captive inside the basement of a north Toledo home, shackled to a pole. She said she had unlocked the shackles after her alleged captors went for a run.

Hummer says her story then became even more disturbing.

"She said she was on a program that gave her fifty points and if she would wet the bed, she'd get handcuffed, put down in the basement with no food," said Hummer.

Loudermill called 911. She says the girl told her she hadn't been outside for a year.

"And she opened up to talk to me. I was happy I could help her be safe. I was glad she's in a better place and everything was taken care of," said Loudermill.

Neither women considers themselves a hero. They say they simply feel God guided them to do a good deed.

"I was happy to talk to her because she was a runaway, and she was running away for a good reason," said Loudermill.

