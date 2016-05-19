911 call leads to arrest of father, son accused of holding captive 13-yr-old girl

The 911 called that led to the arrest of a father and son accused of holding a 13-year-old girl captive for more than a year at their Toledo home has been released.

In the transcription below an employee with Holland Building Service explains to the 911 operator how she found the young girl wandering outside the Port Authority building and the story of being had captive she told.

911 Operator: 911 what's your emergency?

Employee: Yes, I'm down at Port Authority building on 720 Water Street by the river on the side of the building, I'm a worker down here for Holland Building Service and I was taking out my trash and I seen a young girl that is 13 years old. And she having problems at home and she had a lot of bags and she had ran away, so I brought her in the building and she told me the story of what, you know, she's going through with her dad, and I'd just like a crew to come, maybe they can get her some help, you know, Children Services.

911 Operator: Did she give you her name? Where did she run away from?

Employee: What's your address at home? Noble. 825 Noble Street. She said that she had been peeing in the bed and her dad had chained her down in the basement with cuffs on her ankles. And she said they had left and she grabbed a bunch of clothes and stole some change and she bought her something to eat. And then she was downtown here walking, I was taking my trash to the trash can and I noticed her and asked where she was going and she said she didn't know and I said "You done ran away?" And she said "Yes." So, I brought her in the building and I asked her to tell me what's going on and she was telling me she had been abused and she's 13 years old.

