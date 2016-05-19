Jeep dealer expects Cherokee shortage as production halts for fourth straight day

Jeep Cherokee workers here in Toledo have had some time off this week, but it's not necessarily a welcomed vacation.

On Thursday, Cherokee production at the Toledo North Assembly Complex was halted for the fourth straight day in a row. Fiat Chrysler blames a shortage of steering drive shafts from a supplier in Mexico.

But the part shortages in Mexico aren't just impacting production here in Toledo, it's also impacting the customers buying the vehicles at local dealerships.

Denny Amrhein, owner of Grogan's Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, says it's not impacting their supply of the popular Cherokees right now, but in 30 to 40 days all dealers will feel the pinch. He says his sales will take a hit and customers might not have as many choices.

“They might not have it. They might be looking for a black or silver and we might only have white or red, you know, so yeah, it's going to affect the stores," said Amrhein.

While three to four days of reduced production doesn't seem like a long time, Amrhein says it could take two to three months for that supply of Cherokees to catch up. He's worried customers will start getting frustrated.

“They'll go look for something else, another vehicle, another line. It might not even be a Chrysler or Jeep Dodge Ram. So it will affect us that's for sure," said Amrhein. “You can only just think and hope that everything will work out and, you know, we'll be able to get back on track.”

The Cherokee is Jeep's number one selling model in the U.S this year. It's also one of the top sellers at Grogan's Towne, with 20 a month rolling off the lot.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.