Lake Erie Commission could get important role in cutting threat of algal blooms

A Sandusky-based organization could get an important new role in cutting down toxic algal blooms. But how much of a difference can they really make?

The Lake Erie Commission is a state agency that has a number of responsibilities, like preserving Lake Erie as a natural resource and coordinating the state's programs for better water quality.

If Senate bill 333, which was just introduced Wednesday, passes in the state legislature, the Lake Erie Commission would lead the state's efforts to comply with the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement and the goal of reducing phosphorus loading into the lake by 40 percent by the year 2025.

Water quality experts feel that could lead to a mild algal bloom in nine out of ten years, like the one in the western basin of Lake Erie in 2012.

A water quality expert at Heidelberg University believes the Commission's new mission could pay off.

“It would vastly lower the possibilities that we'd have issues with toxins getting into drinking water. It would make it a lot easier on the drinking water plants. It would save those thousands of dollars that get lost every year by charter fishermen," said Dr. Laura Johnson, the Director of the National Center for Water Quality Research.

But Lake Erie Waterkeeper Sandy Bihn doesn't know how much the Lake Erie Commission will really be able to do. The 40 percent reductions are only voluntary and no one will be forced to reduce the amount of phosphorus coming off their farm field or facility.

Bihn said total maximum daily loads (TMDLs) must be approved and Lake Erie should be declared "impaired."

