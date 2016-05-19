Toledo man indicted for aggravated murder in Lyric's Lounge shoo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man indicted for aggravated murder in Lyric's Lounge shooting

Telly Hopings (Source: WTOL) Telly Hopings (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man was indicted Thursday by a Lucas County Grand Jury for the fatal shooting at Lyric's Lounge that took place earlier this month.

Telly Hopings, 22, is accused of shooting and killing Eugene Blackman, 36, back on May 8, 2016.  

But the alleged murder is not only the latest in a series of issues at Lyric's Lounge, it is also believed to the latest in a string of violence around the city police believe is connected to a family feud.  

It is unknown when Hopings will be back in court. 

