New home construction climbing in Northwest Ohio

New numbers from the Commerce Department show new home construction climbed in April, particularly in the Midwest.

Schumacher Homes in Cygnet is building a number of custom homes throughout northwest Ohio.

"Right now, Hancock, Wood and Putnam counties are the three strong counties around this area," said Job Superintendent Jim Haddox.

The Wood County inspector's office has filled 94 single family home permits so far this year, compared to 83 in the first five months of 2015.

During the same period, the city of Perrysburg filled six more permits.

"Business has been very well. We were over sales than we were last year and last year we were up in sales than the year before," said Haddox.

Schumacher homes is so busy, it's hired more employees and it's actually looking to hire even more.

"We've had a lot of new employees come on board and right now, the framing, plumbing and electricians are very hard to find," said Haddox.

But things aren't just busy for builders, home repair in general has been steady.

"Oh, it's been fantastic. I'd say we've been hitting it out of the park," said Kirk Wylie with Kirk Wylie Masonry.

Wylie says he's booked up on jobs through August.

"People are spending a fortune on their homes, inside and out," he said.

It's enough work for Wylie to hire two new employees.

"I'm providing a wage and a living for these fellas that work with me and myself," said Wylie.

An economics professor at the University of Toledo says a sign of new home builds means people have the money to spend and it could signify people in the Midwest are getting jobs or a boost in salary.

"I think the economy has picked up, especially in the housing market as we've seen in the last three years," said Haddox.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.