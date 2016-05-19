Perrysburg senior wins brand new car on last day of school

The last day of school for a high school senior is always memorable, but for one Perrysburg student it's a day she'll remember every time she drives her brand new car!

On Thursday, Perrysburg High School Senior Lorna Fletcher won a free 2017 Hyundai Elantra.

“I can’t believe it. I’m in shock right now,” said Fletcher.

This year there were more than 2,000 entries in the drawing as a part of Perrysburg High School's "Driven to Succeed" program.

But Lorna didn't just win on a complete whim. Seniors that qualified for the drawing had to have excelled in academics, be a part of an extracurricular activity and have a good disciplinary record.

In addition to her good behavior Lorna has Steve Taylor from Taylor Automotive to thank. This is the seventh year Taylor has supported the scholastic program by giving away a free car.

“Our motto is 'locally owned, locally committed.' We really believe that. We live that. We believe in it. And it’s important to give back to the community that has really accepted us," said Steve Taylor, owner of Taylor Automotive.

"This is sort of an icing on the cake for them, which I'm sure Steve recognizes. They may not do their extra homework to win that car, but at the end of the day they're going to get rewarded because they did do those right things and that's a pretty neat experience," said Dr. Michael Short, Perrysburg High School Principal.

And although Lorna just bought a new car, she says this is very helpful for her family.

"For my family, we don't have that much money, and so a car is very helpful. Eventually my brother is going to want to start driving, so a car should really help him out too," said Fletcher.

As for what the future holds for Fletcher, she will be going to the University of Michigan to study aerospace engineering in the fall.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.