Troopers seize more than $31,000 worth of marijuana

Ohio Troopers uncover over $31,000 worth of marijuana early Sunday morning on I-80 in Lucas County.

At about 3:00 A.M., troopers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for an improper lane change violation. The car had a Pennsylvania registration.

The troopers found the driver, 27-year old Michael J. Noble II, was driving with a expired license.

The troopers searched the vehicle and found 13 vacuum sealed plastic bags of marijuana with about $31,710 in street value.

Noble was arrested and incarcerated in the Lucas County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana and drug trafficking. Both are third degree felonies.

