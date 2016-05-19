Semi crash closes eastbound lanes of Ohio Turnpike

A crash involving a semi-truck Thursday morning in Fulton County forced all eastbound lanes on the Ohio Turnpike to close.

The crash happened at milepost 41.5 near Delta and caused a fire that sent thick black smoke in the air.

Drivers shared images and video of the huge flames on social media:

Traffic was diverted at Exit 34 in Wauseon and Exit 39 in Delta.

The right lane was later re-opened while crews continued to clean up this mess.

There is no word yet on any injuries or what caused the driver to crash.

