Arson at central Toledo carryout believed to be part of ongoing family feud

Telly Hopings, 22, is accused of shooting and killing Eugene Blackman, 36, back on May 8, 2016.

An arson investigation is now underway after a fire destroys a central Toledo convenience store. Family members of the owner say it's just the latest in an ongoing family feud.

Fire crews say the blaze started around 5:30 a.m. at Belmont Carryout on Belmont Avenue and Hoag Street.

Fortunately, no one was inside the store at the time the fire began.

The owner, Jennifer Blackman, says she's had the business for 55 years and is now left wondering how to recover from the loss.

Jennifer's family members say her business was targeted. They say it's just the latest in a year-long feud between the Blackman and Hopings families.

"It's devastating on the children. It's continued black-on-black crime," said Jennifer's niece, Lashanna Alfred.

Toledo police believe the violence all started when 39-year-old Ronnie Hopings was gunned down in front of his kids. Several weeks later, 36-year-old Eugene Blackman was shot dead outside of Lyric's Lounge. Then, days later, on Trenton, Lamont Hopings was shot in the head. Next, the mother of Ronnie Hopings had her home intentionally set on fire. And now, the Belmont Carryout arson is being investigated.

On Thursday, family members of Jennifer, along with people in the community, gathered around the store. Many of them say the violence needs to stop.

"There's no wining in any of this," said Lashanna Alfred. "Someone's mother will end up murdered. Someone's child will end up murdered."

"Burning up a store or burning up a house or burning up a store that kids can go to or a family can go to to get something to eat is just not good for our city," said community activist Charles Veley.

They say they're calling for both sides and any other parties involved to stop the violence.

The investigation into what exactly started the fire is still underway.

