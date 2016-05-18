Toledo 'Ride of Silence' remembers cyclists killed while biking

A bike ride in Toledo carried a big message Wednesday, without making a sound.

The "Ride of Silence" is in its 13th year nationally. It recognizes cyclists who have been killed or injured while biking on public roadways.

The ride asks participants to ride no faster than 12 miles per hour and remain silent.

At Toledo's seventh annual "Ride of Silence," Meg Ramlow remembered her husband Eric, who was killed while biking in January.

"I didn't realize how many people had been killed in Toledo and Wood County until my husband was killed," said Ramlow. "And now it's very nice that all these people come and ride for this cause."

The ride started at the University of Toledo and covered nearly eight miles.

