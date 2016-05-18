Toledo Chamber of Commerce alerts businesses of city weight limit enforcement

Could Toledo's efforts to preserve its streets actually hurt the private sector's bottom line?

The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce wants businesses to know about the City's road weight limits.

For sometime, the City was not monitoring street weight limits, but just a few months ago enforcement picked back up in an effort to preserve road quality.

Now, the Toledo Police Department has scales to make sure commercial truck drivers are complying - a move the chamber is keeping an eye on.

"We're trying to alert the business community that the enforcement is coming, or actually happening already, and that they need to be aware and follow the weight limit signs," said Bill Wersell, Vice President of Business Development Services.

He says with years of no city enforcement, drivers and companies have become lax about the rules. Not to mention all the construction, which can sometimes force you onto a road that isn't the right type for your vehicle.

"It is up to the individual driver to make sure that they stay within the area that they're supposed to be on," said Wersell.

If you look at the City of Toledo load limit map, you can see exactly which weight limits are allowed where.

Wersell says it's easy to assume one road has a certain limit, but your guess may not always be right.

For instance, Detroit Avenue is rated at 80,000 pounds, but nearby streets are much different.

"Other streets nearby, such as Glendale or Heatherdowns, which would seem like commercial traffic lanes, are rated at 6,000 pounds," said Wersell.

Make a wrong turn and you could end up slapped with a fine. A penalty Wersell doesn't want the business community to fall victim to.

"We're not against the enforcement, we are trying to bring a logical approach to this and help make sure that individual drivers are alerted properly and they will continue to drive throughout our community," said Wersell.

Right now, the Chamber of Commerce is gathering information on the current limits that they will take back to the City.

In the meantime, the City says it is reviewing the current weight limits to see if any changes need to be made.

