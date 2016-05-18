Swanton Middle School could close, students to be moved

School leaders say Swanton Middle School is old and needs repair. Wednesday night, the school was open for the community to tour.

Superintendent Jeff Schlade says the stands that the boilers sit in recently needed to be fixed and that one of the boilers was malfunctioning.

"The system by which the boiler pushes steam through the system is also about 50 or 50 plus years old. That's being used on this end of the building where we have kids and staff. And so, it's not just the boilers themselves, but it's really the whole system," said Schlade.

Schlade says additionally, the building is old. He'd like to shutdown the middle school in 2017 and spread the students across other schools that are not at capacity.

"Just moving kids around is a short-term solution, but what is the long term plan? And I think that's what people want to know," said Jeff Michael, former school board member.

Michael says the school hasn't been properly maintained and a plan that costs taxpayers more money wouldn't be supported.

"Let's give us a plan, what you want to do down the road, 5-10 year plan, and stop coming up to us asking for more money for things that we've already said no to," said Michael.

Schlade says he hopes that moving the students to other schools won't cost any additional taxpayer money.

