Long awaited construction of Fort Meigs Rd. in Perrysburg set to begin in July

The long awaited construction of Fort Meigs Road in Perrysburg will finally begin this July, according to leaders at the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The nearly one mile stretch of construction between Rouchton and Five Point Road will cost an estimated $1.8 million, which the City of Perrysburg has matched by 20 percent.

Once ODOT finds a contractor for the job they will start shortly after that, but as of now they project construction will start in July.

The reconstruction will include widening of the road, adding new curbs and sidewalks and improving the drainage system.

ODOT said all of these changes will bring more safety to residents. However, people living on the road have had mixed reviews.

“There’s a lot of people upset about it. A lot of people have lived here a really long time, raised their families, they don’t want things to change,” said Andrea Whiting, a resident of Fort Meigs Road.

Widening the roads means cutting into people’s yards and personal spaces, but ODOT is assuring people that they will be satisfied with the final product.

“Obviously with every construction project there will be a period of inconvenience. We just ask them to be patient. The contractor will be responsible for addressing all their needs and they will work closely with the neighborhood to make sure that those needs are addressed in a timely fashion,” said Layth Istefan, highway management administrator for ODOT.

The construction will be completed on May 1st, 2017.

