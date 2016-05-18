11-year-old boy stabbed to death walking home in TX

Maria Flores grips a photo of her 11-year-old son, Josue, who was stabbed to death as he walked home from school Tuesday. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - An 11-year-old boy was fatally attacked Tuesday on his way home from school, and police are working to find out who could have committed the horrifying crime - and why.

The attack happened on a route Josue Flores walked every day, neighbors said.

Police say the sixth-grader was on his way home when a man approached him. Investigators said the man stabbed Josue several times, leaving him on the sidewalk in a pool of blood, with his backpack on the ground beside him.

“I can’t believe something like this would happen, man,” said neighbor Isibro Barrera.

Detectives said the attacker ran away. Eyewitnesses tried to chase him down.

One neighbor said the man passed in front of his house, and his son got a glimpse of his face and what he was wearing.

Tuesday night, the man was still on the loose, while Josue’s family is wondering why this happened to the boy.

Maria Flores said her son had a bright future.

“He was very obedient, and he was giving,” she said. “You give him $10, he would be everyone else something before he bought himself something.”

Josue’s sister Sophia had to explain to family members that her little brother didn’t make it home from school because he was murdered.

“It feels like a person stabbed me in my heart,” Sophia said. “I always talk to him about my problems. He always talk to me about his problems.”

Josue’s mother said he had straight A’s in school and was destined to be something when he grew up. Gripping the boy’s picture in her hands, she is heartbroken.

“I feel angry and sad,” she said. “He was a quiet student, and smart. He never did anything to anybody.”

