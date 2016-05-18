Ohio EPA director visits Toledo, pushes bill to protect residents from lead in their water

The top environmental leader in the state says he's trying to prevent a Flint water crisis from happening in Ohio by keeping lead out of our drinking water.

EPA Director Craig Butler believes a bill moving through the state legislature right now would bring important changes.

The state House recently approved House Bill 512 unanimously, 94 to 0,and it is under consideration by the Senate right now.

The bill would make changes to state requirements for testing water in homes and it would speed up the process of notifying you if dangerous lead levels are detected.

Director Butler was in Toledo on Tuesday to tour the city’s Collins Park Water Treatment Plant. He later testified in Columbus to the bill’s

benefits in front of the Senate.

Federal guidelines allow for 30 days before the public has to be notified after high levels of lead are detected from testing of water systems.

But this bill would shorten that, requiring water system operators to reveal the test results to homeowners within two business days.

The bill was created by the Ohio EPA and state Representative Tim Ginter of Salem, largely in response to a lead water scare this year in Sebring, Ohio.

When asked about the bill, Butler said, “We've got a system in place even before we passed this bill that I think would keep Ohio from having a Flint-type situation in Ohio. This is really setting different expectations on how we want public water systems giving information to the public about lead and contamination in their drinking water so that they can react appropriately.”

Also, if unacceptable levels of lead are found, educational information would have to be provided to homeowners within 30 days, instead of 60 currently.

House Bill 512 would also require a reduction in the amount of lead used in new construction to lessen the chances of lead leaching from plumbing into the public’s drinking water.

No date has been set for the Senate to vote on the bill. Representative Ginter’s office said one hearing has been held on it and another one is planned for next week.

