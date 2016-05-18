CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman brutally attacked at CVS

A woman was brutally assaulted at a CVS in Sandusky on Monday, and the attack was all caught on video.

Police say the man was victim shopping; video shows him follow the woman up to the counter, and what happens next is disturbing.

"Punched her, threw her down, basically tossed her around like a ragdoll," said Sandusky Police Detective Gary Wichman.

In the video, the man sets a candy bar on the counter while the victim is checking out. He then grabs a hold of her purse, taking her down to the ground and dragging her.

Police say she put her hands up above her head trying to protect herself, but he still managed to attack her, hitting and biting her.

"He was purposely looking at different customers in the store, looking at their purses and what they have, and he was being selective on who he was following in the store," said Detective Wichman.

When people realized what was going on, they approached the suspect beating the victim outside the door. At the end of the video the suspect runs away.

On Tuesday, police received a tip about who the man is, and they were able to locate him at a home near the CVS and arrest him.

That man has now been identified as Demarco Bendross, and is being held in the Erie County Jail for aggravated robbery.

Police say more charges could be pending.

The woman he attacked was treated and released from the hospital the same day.

