Fiat Chrysler recalls 600,000 Wranglers, Fiat 500s

Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 600,000 Jeep Wrangler SUV’s and fiat 500 subcompact cars worldwide in two actions.

More than 506,000 Wranglers are being recalled to inspect the clock spring, which is a part in the steering wheel that aids the airbag deployment.

“Dust and dirt gathered from off-road driving can compromise the clock spring and eventually prevent driver-side airbag deployment in a crash,’ said FCA in a statement.

In the United States the recall includes 392,464 Wranglers from the 2007 to 2010 model yeas, and 7,435 from the 2011 to 2016 model years.

FCA is also recalling more than 80,000 Fiat 500 models from 2012 to 2016 for a glitch in the clutch release system.

No injuries or accidents related to the problem have been reported.

To see the full list of recalls, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.