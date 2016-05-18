New overtime protections could impact working class Ohio families

The U.S. Department of Labor has changed the overtime rule, which could impact an estimated 4.2 million American working class families, including 134,000 right here in Ohio.

Vice President Joe Biden and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown were in Columbus Wednesday where they unveiled the new overtime protection rules for salaried workers.

Under current rules, salaried workers who make more than $23,660 a year aren't eligible for overtime pay.

This new rule would raise that to $47,500 or just over $900 a week. That means if you make less than that and work over 40 hours a week, your employer will be required to pay overtime.

Senator Sherrod Brown led the effort to finalize the rule. In a statement Wednesday he said quote: "It's past time for overtime hours to mean overtime pay again, and that's what this rule will do. This is a win for Ohio workers, and a win for hardworking families across the country who are trying to keep a foothold in the middle class."

Critics of the new rule say it will force employers to cut hours or automate jobs.

The new overtime pay protection will go into effect starting December 1.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.