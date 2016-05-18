Crash involving buggy injures four in Wood Co.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a car and horse-drawn carriage.

It happened Wednesday. Police say the carriage was headed south on State Route 25 near Kramer Road around noon when a car passed, causing the car behind them to crash into the the back of the buggy.

Four were taken to Wood County Hospital with injuries.

The horse was taken back to the owners barn to be examined by a vet for a leg injury.

