Bomb threat at North Baltimore business closes ramps to interstate

The Wood County Sheriff's Office responded to a bomb threat at Equity in North Baltimore Wednesday.

An employee at the business told WTOL 11 that the threat was found in a restroom and the building was evacuated. Employees have since been let back into the building and it appears nothing was found.

The Ohio Department of Transportation also shutdown both the exit and on ramps to I-75 between Eagleville and Quarry Road for a short time. Those ramps have since been reopened.

Keystone Foods owns and operates the plant and have released this statement in response:

"There is nothing more important to Keystone Foods than the safety and security of our employees. A bomb threat was reported at our North Baltimore facility this afternoon. Keystone officials worked in full cooperation with the sheriff’s department and authorities, who, after a thorough search, declared the facility secure. Keystone Foods takes these issues extremely seriously and has plans in place to safely evacuate employees in the event of situations like this. Employees were evacuated for a short time and were permitted to return to the facility once police declared it safe to reenter. In addition to taking every precaution to ensure the safety and security of our employees, we also worked to minimize the disruption to both our employees and our customers. Production was suspended during the investigation, but service to our customers was not affected. - Keystone Foods"

