Former Northwood HS teacher sentenced 10 years for child pornography

NORTHWOOD, OH (WTOL) -

A former Northwood High School math teacher is headed to prison for possession of child pornography.

Frank Stefan, 58, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in a federal prison.

Once his time is served, Stefan will then serve a 10 year probation.

Stefan was arrested four days after he resigned his teaching job a Northwood High School. 

