Jeep Cherokee production halted for third straight day

Fiat Chrysler canceled Jeep Cherokee production in Toledo Wednesday for the third straight day.

Both shifts of production ran short Tuesday, and first shift workers went home early Monday.

The automaker blames a shortage of steering drive shafts from a supplier in Mexico for the cancellations.

Fiat Chrysler officials have not identified the supplier.

There’s no word on whether or not production will be back to normal Thursday.

