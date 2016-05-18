Toledo man accused of raping 9-yr-old girl behind bars

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A Toledo man has been arrested after police say he raped a little girl.

Dellsworth Taylor, 60, is now in custody at the Lucas County Jail. He is charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping.

According to Toledo police, Taylor raped a 9-year-old girl at a home on Hill Avenue Monday.

When she tried to escape, investigators say Taylor chased after her, grabbed her by the wrists and forced her back into his house.

He is now locked up on a $200,000 bond and is due back in court next week.

