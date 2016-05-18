Toledo man accused of raping 9-yr-old girl behind bars - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man accused of raping 9-yr-old girl behind bars

A Toledo man has been arrested after police say he raped a little girl.

Dellsworth Taylor, 60, is now in custody at the Lucas County Jail. He is charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping.

According to Toledo police, Taylor raped a 9-year-old girl at a home on Hill Avenue Monday.

When she tried to escape, investigators say Taylor chased after her, grabbed her by the wrists and forced her back into his house.

He is now locked up on a $200,000 bond and is due back in court next week.  

