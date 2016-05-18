Crash involving TARTA bus holds up traffic

A crash involving a TARTA bus in Downtown Toledo Wednesday held up traffic.

It happened at Monroe and Erie around 6:30 a.m. when a Jeep Grand Cherokee and TARTA bus collided, snarling traffic for about an hour during the morning commute.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Right now, it's unclear who was at fault.

