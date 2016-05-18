Obit: Woman chose death over picking between Trump, Clinton - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Obit: Woman chose death over picking between Trump, Clinton

By The Associated Press
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
RICHMOND, VA (AP) -

A Virginia woman's obituary says she chose death over voting in the upcoming presidential election.

The obituary published by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and on a funeral home's website reads, "Faced with the prospect of voting for either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, Mary Anne Noland of Richmond chose, instead, to pass into the eternal love of God."

Her husband, Jim Noland, tells WWBT-TV that she died at 68 on Sunday following a long battle with lung cancer.

He says one of her sons wrote the obituary's opening line as joke and as a way for her children to carry on her sense of humor.

Political comments have popped up in a number of obituaries nationwide this election season, with families using them to urge readers to vote for or against certain candidates.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

