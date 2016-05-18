Arson investigation at vacant home in east Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Arson investigation at vacant home in east Toledo

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Firefighters are now investigating a possible arson at a home in east Toledo. 

The blaze sparked shortly after midnight on Oswald Street.  

When crews arrived thick smoke was pouring out of the home, which has sat vacant for well over a year.  

No neighboring homes were damaged. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly