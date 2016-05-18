The Andersons rejects $1 billion buyout bid

The Andersons, Inc has rejected an offer from a New York investment group to acquire the company.

On Tuesday, HC2 Holdings, Inc. announced that it sent a letter to Michael J. Anderson, Chairman of The Andersons Board of Directors, to buy the company for more than $1 billion.

In January, The Andersons received a private proposal from HC2 to buy the company at $35 per share in cash.

Another proposal was submitted in March for $37 per share.

After careful review, The Andersons’ Board of Directors has decided to reject the offers, unanimously determining the proposals undervalued the company.

“We believe HC2’s proposals ignore our value and prospects as a standalone entity and represent an opportunistic attempt to acquire the Company at a low point in the industry cycle. Following a thorough review, and in consultation with our independent financial and legal advisors, our Board determined that the offers are not credible, significantly understate the Company’s true value and are not in the best interests of our shareholders,” said Chairman Mike Anderson. “Our Board and management team remain confident in our ability to execute on our standalone plan and believe we are well positioned to continue to create significant long-term value for shareholders.”

The company also says HC2’s Tuesday announcement contained numerous inaccuracies and misleading statements, including the claim that The Andersons did not respond to the previous offer.

So, what do local financial experts have to say about it?

President of Treece Financial Services, Dock Treece, says The Andersons rejection to the offer is a great move for those here in Toledo and the surrounding areas, because of their investment in the local community.

"I think they made the right decision for the shareholders," said Treece.

He says the offer was unsolicited and believes the group saw The Andersons as under priced and tried to the low-ball the company.

"I would not sell in today's market when I know the commodities industry is not at its peak," said Treece.

But with Tuesday's news of a potential sell and a price tag of a little more than a billion dollars, it did bring up a few questions. What if The Andersons did sell? And what would that mean for Northwest Ohio?

"If the people that buy it are not interested in Toledo, they don't care about this community, they care about maximizing their profit on what they have invested. So, they would look to cut jobs, they would look to restructure, and a lot of things that would not be good for the community," said Treece.

And many in the community agree, saying they want the general stores to stick around.

"My family has always come to The Andersons to shop because we believe in the community," said customer Mary Tuller.

The Andersons history reaches back to the 1940s. The company has done a lot in agriculture, but many know it for its general stores. The first retail store opened in the 1950s.

By the 1960s, the Andersons opened the first deep water grain-loading facility on the U.S. side of the Great Lakes. The lawn product business also began in the 60s.

Then, jumping to the 80s, that's when retail stores opened in Toledo and Columbus. It's also when The Andersons management corporation formed.

In 1996, The Andersons was listed on the NASDAQ. It also reached 1 billion in sales.

The Andersons entered the ethanol business in the 2000s. And in the 2010s, the company opened a railcar plant facility in Maumee,

Through all it's history, The Andersons has also employed hundreds in the community, while stocking the shelves with local products.

"It's really important for the Toledo area. It helps to boost our community. Shopping at a local business is really important in the simple fact that its locally owned," said customer Leslie Woody.

And though it's unknown if the company's five general stores would have remained open or closed if the deal had been accepted, it is clear just by looking at the company's 2015 annual report that the retail side is not its strong suit.

As pointed out above, The Andersons is also made up of grain, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail. These parts of the company out perform the retail business, allowing the general stores to stay open.

In fact, in 2015, retail produced a loss on its balance sheet.

But despite the red or black, customers are glad the local company was not pressured into accepting a deal they didn't feel was right for them and the community.

"I am extremely glad they turned down the offer because we need to keep things at a community level," said Tuller.

As far as what the offer means for The Andersons, it looks as though the offer may have upped the company's stock. As of Tuesday night the company was going for close to $26 per share. By closing time Wednesday, it was $32 a share.

"There are probably some other traders that are looking to scalp the price and assume that the offer is going to go through, so they are buying at about two dollars less of what the offer is, assuming that if the offer goes through, they will make two or three dollars on their share," said Treece.

Again, The Andersons ultimately denied the offer, keeping the company local.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.