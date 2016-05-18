Wood County Sheriff's Office searches for missing man

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Joseph Stormbringer, 35, was last seen May 13 at Auto Zone in Bowling Green. Officials say he told people he was going fishing.

Stormbringer’s family checked his known fishing spots near Colony Lane Apartments and Copper Beach Apartments in Bowling Green but couldn’t find him.

Officials say he does not have a vehicle and typically rides a motorized bicycle.

Stormbringer is usually wearing camouflage-type clothing and has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Currently, no foul play is suspected in the case.

Anyone with information on his location should call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 419-354-9001.

