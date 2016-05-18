Boil advisory issued for some Toledo residents

A boil advisory is in effect for some Toledo residents, because the city is making repairs to the water system.

People who live on Christie Street from Dead End to Hoehler, Hoehler Drive from North Cove to Monroe, and 4521 through 4521 Flanders Hill Court are asked to boil their water before consumption for the rest of the week.

The City of Toledo is making repairs to the water distribution system and will need to test the water for several days.

The advisory is expected to last until 5 p.m. on Saturday. After that, residents can resume normal use of their water.

While the advisory is in effect, people should boil water for at least three minutes and then let it cool before use.

Boiled water should be used for drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes and all food preparation.

People with lesions or open surgical incisions should also boil water before bathing.

Once the water is turned back on, residents may notice some rust or air in the tap water. City officials say that is normal and advise people to run all faucets until the water runs clear.

