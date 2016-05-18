Infant bicycle helmets recalled due to choking hazard

About 129,000 infant bicycle helmets are being recalled because of a choking hazard.

The recall involves Pacific Cycle, Inc infant helmets with magnetic no-pinch buckle chin straps.

At issue: the buckle contains small plastic covers and magnets that can come loose.

The company pulled the product after receiving three reports of the plastic cover coming loose.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The helmets are made for infants between one and three years old. They come in various colors and patterns, with “SCHWINN” printed on the front.

Only the helmets with magnetic buckles are included in the recall.

Consumers are asked to immediately take the helmets away from children and contact the company by calling 877-564-2261 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can also email customer service or contact the company online.

The helmets were sold exclusively at Target from January 2014 through April 2016.

Anyone impacted by the recall will receive a free replacement helmet.

Find more information on the recall here.

