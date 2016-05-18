Foster parents, workers invited to shop at Costco without a membership

May is National Foster Care Month. And on Wednesday, Costco is rewarding foster parents and workers with a day to shop without a membership.

Starting at 10 a.m., foster families and Lucas County Children Services staff are invited to shop at the Toledo Westgate location.

There will also be resources available for anyone to learn more about becoming a foster parents to one of the many kids in need.

The event runs until 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent can also attend the next training session at St. Marks Baptist Church at 2340 North Holland-Sylvania. The session runs Monday, June 20 through Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.