Families weigh in on the closing of St. John the Baptist School

Dozens of people showed up to voice their opinions on the closure of St. John the Baptist Catholic School. A meeting was held Tuesday evening in the school's gym.

Families that have kids in the school, kids who attend the school, and the entire community is upset after the Diocese's decision to close the school at the end of year.

Last week, the Diocese said lack of enrollment and money were the reason for the closure.

According to the diocese, only 145 students were enrolled for next year.

Parents repeatedly asked why they weren't given a chance to change the outcome, but received little to no answer.

"I went to the meeting and I am still as in the dark as I was when we went in here. I don't know what the monsignor said, but a lot of the questions that we really needed to hear we're never answered," said Tina Wietrzykowski, who has three grandchildren currently enrolled in the school.

Right now transportation is being offered to two other catholic schools as an alternative for next year. But parents are weary that this could happen again.

"I don't think the results bubbled up to where we thought we could make a difference in the next few months. And to drag it out any further would be harmful to our teachers because there wouldn't be positions open for them and harmful to our students, not having a classroom for them to go to," said Monsignor Michael Billian.

As far as staff, the monsignor says they will be placed in other positions.

