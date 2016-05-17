Swanton Fire Chief suspended after alleged romantic relationship, neglect of duties

The Village of Swanton's fire chief is suspended with pay, after being accused of having a romantic relationship with an employee and neglecting his duties.

Swanton Mayor Ann Ruth has filed nine charges in Village Council against fire chief Howard Myers.

WTOL learned village council first voted to suspend Myers back in April, and extended that suspension in early May while an investigation is

carried out.

The charges include showing preferential treatment to an employee he was allegedly having a romantic relationship with, like letting her make her own schedules and failing to discipline.

Myers is also accused of engaging in inappropriate actions with said employee while at the fire station.

"To me it's unfair to the other employees," said Courtney Smith. "I don't find it right, it's wrong in many aspects."

Matthew Golden says he doesn't care if the fire chief is dating, but it shouldn't affect the department.

"That he leads, he does his job and leads his group, and does right, but he was turning it into wrong by dating someone and letting them control it," said Golden.

The charges also include a failure to do the duties of chief, such as scheduling, purchasing, budget, payroll and overtime issues.

Additionally, the charges say fire scenes are being run in an unprofessional and unsafe manner, and that the chief lost control of the department.

If these allegations are true, people in the community say Myers should be fired.

Swanton village council next meeting is May 23 at 7 P.M.

