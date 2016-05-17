Toledo Humane Society announces new President, CEO

The Toledo area Human Society has announced its new President and CEO.

Stephen Heaven has been selected as the new President/CEO and will began June 13, 2016.

Prior to this position, Heaven served as Vice-President of Animal Welfare with the SPCA of Texas. While there, he had oversight of the day to day operational functions of two shelters, three veterinarian clinics, and the behavior and investigations departments.

“We are very excited to welcome Stephen to the Toledo Area Humane Society family,” said Heather Rohrs, TAHS Board Chair. “ He joins us with exceptional leadership experience in animal welfare. His proven track record of developing creative programs and services will make him a tremendous asset to the TAHS team. While focusing on the mission of the organization to lead the community in efforts focused on relieving the suffering of, preventing cruelty to, and providing for humane treatment of animals; we are confident that Stephen's passion for animal welfare, leadership experience and strong vision for the future will guide the Toledo Area Humane Society to the next level."

Upon his appointment as President/CEO of the Toledo Area Humane Society, Heaven said, “I’m very excited to have been given this opportunity and look forward to the challenges it has to offer.”

The Toledo Area Humane Society is open Tuesday through Friday from 12 P.M. to 7 P.M. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.

