City of Oregon looks to attract more tourism with lake front development

The city of Oregon wants people to enjoy the lake more this summer.

The Boardwalk in Oregon is one of the attractions to the lake front, but city leaders want more.

“We have the greatest shoreline in the area but we really have a hard time getting access to it we really don't have places for the community to go out and connect with the water way,” said Michael Beazley, City Administrator.

Public Access, Habit restoration and the softening of some of the industrial edges are a part of the plan for the improvements.

“People can get a stand up paddle board out there more often in ways that people live along the lake and people live in the broader community so people can make those connections and enhance the quality of life here in Oregon,” said Beazley.

He says he is hoping to get funds from the Great Lakes restoration initiative, which would begin at the federal level and trickle down to the state.

The lake front development is expected to cost a little more than $1 Million.

“We just finished up the biggest week in birding we think we can make it more of a destination in that area and we're excited about that,” said Beazley.

The city is looking to do engineering for the project over the next year.

