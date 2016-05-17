BBB: Things to know before you co-sign

Getting an apartment or car can be hard after you graduate high school or college, your credit just might not be good enough, and that's when you would need a co-signer.

Usually, mom or dad end up doing it for their kids, anticipating that their child will make payments reliably.

But co-signing is serious business. If the person responsible fails to make his or her payments, the co-signer is given that responsibility.

You might think that the bank or lender will pursue the buyer for the payments before coming to you, but that’s not the case, not when they can just get the money from you.

So, before you co-sign remember that banks and car dealers make their decisions for a reason. If they think another person is not reliable, they’re usually right.

Three out of four co-signers end up making the payments. Can you afford to pay for a car someone else is driving?

Things you can do to prevent yourself from being stuck with the bill include:

Insisting that the lender notify you if the buyer misses a payment. You can then contact him and try to fix the problem.

Ask for copies of the loan agreement to see what your obligations are. Failing to pay can damage your credit rating.

