New York investment group looks to acquire the Andersons for $1 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New York investment group looks to acquire the Andersons for $1 billion

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(WTOL) -

A New York investment group is looking to buy the Andersons.

In a press release, HC2 holdings announced Tuesday that it has sent a letter to Michael J. Anderson, Chairman of the board of directors to acquire the company for more than $1 billion.

HC2 says it looks forward to working with the company.

Check out the full letter here

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly