New York investment group looks to acquire the Andersons for $1 billion

A New York investment group is looking to buy the Andersons.

In a press release, HC2 holdings announced Tuesday that it has sent a letter to Michael J. Anderson, Chairman of the board of directors to acquire the company for more than $1 billion.

HC2 says it looks forward to working with the company.

Check out the full letter here.

