Lucas Co. Canine Care and Control looks to resume business as normal after Parvovirus outbreak

The adoption process is still shutdown at Lucas County Canine Care and Control after an outbreak of Parvovirus.

Right now, all new intake dogs are being housed at a separate shelter on West Central Avenue in Toledo.

The other dogs are currently at the center on Erie Street, where some are still being treated for the Parvovirus.

The virus is potentially deadly and can spread between canines, initially causing fever and loss of appetite.

If you have an adult, healthy dog that is up to date with vaccinations, there should be nothing to worry about. But, if you have a young dog experiencing symptoms, it’s always important to contact your veterinarian. The virus mainly affects puppies.

For those at Canine Care and Control, it's been a necessity to take these extra precautions.

“We are at our temporary intake facility. These dogs are not being exposed to any dogs that were in the shelter before. We've taken in about 20 dogs so far. A number of which have been claimed back by their owners, and that's great. We hope to have everything back up and running two weeks after the last positive test,” said Julie Lyle, Lucas County Canine and Care Control.

Another positive test would push adoptions back two more weeks, but Lyle is hopeful by next Wednesday they'll resume business as normal.

