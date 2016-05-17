Rossford fire dept. recycles police car for on-call fire fighters

The Rossford Fire Department has a new vehicle for on-call firefighters. The department proudly announced the new car on its Facebook page this week.

The benefit of using this recycled police car is that it's at very little cost to the taxpayers, and it's also improved the Fire Department's response times by four minutes.

“It is not a big financial impact to the city to have it recycled over to us,” said Fire Chief Josh Drouard.

On call fire fighters will take the car home, that way if a call comes out, they can go right to it.

“People that take these shifts home, it's typically from 10 P.M. to 8 A.M., they don't get paid to take the vehicle home, they only get paid if they answer a run, and we typically average one response per shift,” said Drouard.

City Council member Dan Wagner tells WTOL, council was on board with this when Chief Drouard brought up the idea, because it's really a win-win.

“The Fire Department budget is pretty tight, so we've got to come up with some unique ideas on saving money, but still giving the citizens the best protection that we can, so he came to us with the idea of, they, let's get this to our guys, so that we can shorten our response times, and he's done a great job; four minutes can mean someone's life,” said Dan Wagner.

The only cost for the car is for the paint and graphics, and compared to the purchase of a whole new vehicle, that's a big money saver.

