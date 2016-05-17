Perrysburg permanent levy renewal to go on November ballot

Perrysburg voters will have a say on a levy renewal this fall.

A permanent levy was passed Monday night, meaning residents can vote to keep the funding going. This means the levy won't cost tax payers any more than they're already paying, and the district won’t have to ask for money again, every four years.

The operations levy helps the district with things like textbooks, teachers, and maintenance of buildings; and it's about 27 percent of their operating money.

With the levy expiring in December, the board had a couple of options: To renew the current levy and keep everything the same, or let it expire, which would cost the district about $13 million dollars a year, or ask for more.

Superintendent Tom Hosler says the levy is crucial to the district’s budget. He tells WTOL if they lose that money, it would cost them two of their elementary buildings, all of their transportation, plus, $2 million dollars.

“This money is vital to our operations, and it's not, we're not asking them for additional funds, so this is just about preserving and protecting the funding that we have today,” said Hosler.

If this levy passes the November ballot, it will go into effect immediately when the current one expires.

