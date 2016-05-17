Senate votes to move forward with emergency spending to fight Zika virus

The U.S. Senate votes to move forward with a $1.1 billion emergency spending bill to fight the Zika virus.

The bill gained bipartisan support, but the sticking point was how much money should be spent on fighting the Zika virus here

in the U.S.

The White House requested nearly two billion dollars but some lawmakers said that's too much, proposing a more modest amount.

The bill would allow for extra mosquito control, diagnostic testing and development for a vaccine.

Senate Republicans proposed using a little over $600 million in unused funds leftover from the Ebola crisis that could be used to now fight Zika. However, the White House called that amount "woefully inadequate."

So far the CDC reports just over 500 cases of the Zika virus in the U.S., 12 of those found right here in Ohio.

All cases originated from Americans traveling abroad. But with summer just around the corner that means mosquito season will be in full swing, increasing the possibility that Zika could spread.

Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman took the floor ahead of the vote, urging the Senate to act.

“We need to combat it from spreading, it poses a threat to the safety of women, children and the elderly. It’s particularly important to keep it from spreading because there's no known Zika vaccine or treatment,” said Sen. Rob Portman.

The Senate voted Tuesday to approve moving forward with the revised $1.1 billion spending bill, which means local health agencies could soon start using those funds to fight Zika here in the U.S.

