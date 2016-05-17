Law enforcement reacts to uptick in deadly crashes involving high drivers

Can deadly crashes be a side effect of legalizing marijuana? Experts in Washington State say 'yes.'

It's on the radar of local law enforcement as the state of Ohio looks to legalize medical marijuana.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp says, "It certainly concerns everyone in the community, and I think everyone throughout the United States."

Newly released data from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission shows that marijuana is increasing as a factor in deadly crashes.

The number of drivers involved in deadly crashes who tested positive for marijuana increased 48 percent from 2013 to 2014. The state legalized marijuana for recreational and medicinal use in 2012.

It's important to note in Ohio, lawmakers are looking at strictly legalizing marijuana for medicinal use only.

WTOL 11's Amanda Fay talked to folks who are on board with the legislation.

"It helps people in the sense, it relaxes them. If you're sick and you feel bad, it helps you, ok," said Wayne Mauk.

Linda Sullivan adds, "I'm a nurse and I do think it's beneficial to some people."

She says an increase in deadly crashes in Washington are worrisome.

"They should stay at home if they're gonna use it. They should not be out driving," said Sullivan.

The bill before Ohio lawmakers right now would only allow patients to use medical marijuana in vapor form and Sheriff Tharp says when it comes to driving, lawmakers need to set standards.

"If it passes, we have to set parameters of operating a motor vehicle. We can't put other people's lives in danger," said Sheriff Tharp.

Right now, the bill is in a Senate committee. Senator Randy Gardner says he expects a vote will be scheduled later this week.

WTOL 11 will stay on top of this issue as legislation makes its way through the Ohio legislature.

