Homicide investigation launched after death of Findlay man

The death of a Findlay man is now being investigated as a homicide.

Findlay police say 56-year-old Randy Grose was found dead in his home on Sherry Street Saturday.

Police say he died of injuries sustained during an assault.

The suspect, 34-year-old Joel Drain, notified Sidney police of the death after fleeing the home in Grose’s car. Police say the two did know each other.

Drain has been in custody since Saturday and is currently being held at the Hancock County Justice Center on a warrant from another case.

Police are not releasing the details of Grose’s injuries or what lead to his death, but an autopsy at the Lucas County Coroner’s Office conducted Monday lists the cause of death as strangulation. The coroner says he also suffered multiple stab wounds and multiple blunt force injuries.

The investigation is on-going and is expected to be presented to the Hancock County Grand Jury. That date has yet to be released.

