Ohio Senate debates shielding victims' addresses

The Ohio Senate is taking more testimony about legislation that would shield the addresses of victims of domestic violence, stalking and other crimes from use by government agencies.

The bill before the State and Local Government Committee would let victims apply for a confidential address from the Ohio secretary of state if they're worried about attackers tracking them down. An additional hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

The address could be used when registering to vote or for any business with a government agency, such as a city water department, school or public university. The secretary of state's office would forward mail to the real address daily.

Victims of sexual assault and human trafficking could also apply. The Ohio House approved the bill in January.

