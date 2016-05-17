Reward offered in playground stabbing of 7-year-old in Ohio

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who stabbed a 7-year-old girl on an Ohio school playground, leaving her seriously hurt.

The Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/1R6eC7F ) reports that a Crime Stoppers group says the reward of up to $1,000 could increase if information leads to a conviction of the person responsible for the May 6 attack.

Dayton police are still searching for the man who fled the World of Wonder school after the attack. They say they haven't identified the suspect or a motive in the stabbing.

Police haven't publicly identified the girl, who was released from the hospital.

Dayton Public Schools board members have said they will consider upgrading surveillance cameras and are looking into installing a fence at the school.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

