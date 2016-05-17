Biden travels to Ohio for event this week

Joe Biden is coming back to Ohio.

The White House says the vice president will travel to Columbus on Wednesday to participate in an event focused on the economy.

Other details of Biden's trip haven't yet been released.

Biden was last in Ohio in April, to headline a fundraiser for former Gov. Ted Strickland, who is trying to unseat Republican Sen. Rob Portman in November.

Democrats are targeting incumbent Portman in their bid to win back a Senate majority.

