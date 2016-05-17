Two men accused of opening fire on people in south Toledo to face judge

Two men accused of opening fire on people in south Toledo to fac - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two men accused of opening fire on a group of people in south Toledo Monday night have been arrested.

Robert Mathis, 18, and Tyru Mcclendon Jr., 20, were booked at the Lucas County Jail just after midnight.

Toledo police say the two fired several shots from a vehicle at a crowd of people on the 600 block of Acton.

Several bullets struck a home. Nobody was injured. 

Both will be in court Tuesday. 

