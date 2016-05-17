I-75 closure at I-280 could create major delays for several months

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced a potential traffic nightmare just in time for Memorial Day.

Starting Tuesday, May 24, work will begin on the I-280/I-75 Interchange in north Toledo.

Northbound I-75 will be rerouted for several months. Drivers will be detoured down to I-280 southbound and take a temporary route at Central Avenue. Drivers will then take I-280 northbound back to I-75 northbound.

Drivers can expect major delays as a result of this project.

"For Monday and Tuesday, and possibly on into Wednesday, we know that there are going to be significant delays on our interstate system. But be patient, allow yourself extra time and think of different ways that you can get around these in order to reach your destination on time," said Theresa Pollick, ODOT.

ODOT say the project will last until December.

This is one of many projects happening this season.

